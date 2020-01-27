Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

