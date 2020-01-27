Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

