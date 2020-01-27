Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Simmons First National by 134.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simmons First National by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

