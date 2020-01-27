Piper Sandler Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 395,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

