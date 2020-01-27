Piper Sandler Weighs in on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $805.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $47.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

