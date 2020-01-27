Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $37,833.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 143,673,936 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

