PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 510,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 155,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 2,140.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,643 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

