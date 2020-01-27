PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0024

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $5,105.00 and $3.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.