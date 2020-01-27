Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells $382,550.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ronnie Darroch sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $299,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $37,715.00.

Shares of PLXS traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.95. 290,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,141. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Plexus by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plexus by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

