Plus-Coin (NPLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Plus-Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Liquid. Plus-Coin has a market cap of $193,043.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin. The official website for Plus-Coin is www.plus-coin.com/en.

Plus-Coin Token Trading

Plus-Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plus-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

