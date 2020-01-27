PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of PNM Resources worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,135,000 after buying an additional 62,070 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 351,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 23,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

