PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Up 49.6% in January

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POL. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of POL stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 34,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,150,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

