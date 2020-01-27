Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.23 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Populous has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $2.26 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.