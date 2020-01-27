PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $8,883.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,787.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01949456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.27 or 0.04224236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00672695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00739775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00646454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,230,866 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

