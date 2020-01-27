PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Short Interest Update

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.67. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,364. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.