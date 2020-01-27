Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DTIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL opened at $9.93 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.