President Energy’s (PPC) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 4.03 ($0.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12).

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

