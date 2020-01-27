Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $149.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.67. Primeenergy Resources has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $52,290.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,651 shares in the company, valued at $79,071,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $1,216,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.