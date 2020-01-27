Procter & Gamble Co Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 178.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 987,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,271,000 after buying an additional 204,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,218,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

