Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

