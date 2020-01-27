Project Coin (PRJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Project Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $5,147.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 148.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

