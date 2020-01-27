Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Hits $23.19 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Huobi, BitForex and HBUS. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $23.19 million and $1.56 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.30 or 0.05555839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,649,059,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,110,862 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

