Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Reaches $5.55 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00013681 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 241% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

