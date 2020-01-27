ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.48% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 54.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25,272.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

