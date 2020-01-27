Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PTVCB stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The stock has a market cap of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.51. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVCB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Protective Insurance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Protective Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protective Insurance by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Protective Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

