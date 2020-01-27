Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Short Interest Down 52.6% in January

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of PRTO traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Proteon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

