Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Psychemedics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of PMD opened at $9.75 on Monday. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

