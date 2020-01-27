PTC Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PTC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PTC by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

