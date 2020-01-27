PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $17,572.50 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $17,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 321 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $15,462.57.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. 1,313,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

