PWR Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $95,473.00 and $58.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.01303311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00051913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00208982 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

