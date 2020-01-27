Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

