Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 556.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Banc of California by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 694,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 598,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

