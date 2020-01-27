Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

