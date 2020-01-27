Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Express, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Man Group plc grew its stake in Heartland Express by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heartland Express by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

