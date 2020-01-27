Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lowered by William Blair

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

