Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered by KeyCorp

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ASML in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $295.83 on Monday. ASML has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $305.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.