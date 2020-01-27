Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NYSE BP opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $53,354,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $29,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BP by 97.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

