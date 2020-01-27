Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. FIX lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

