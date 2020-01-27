Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Lowered by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

