Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

