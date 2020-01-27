Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised by Analyst

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.