Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.83.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$40.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.85. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$37.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

