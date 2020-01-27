Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

BOKF stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

