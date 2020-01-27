Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $55,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.