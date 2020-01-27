Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Decreased by Analyst

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.59. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,358 shares of company stock worth $92,769. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

