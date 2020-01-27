Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Decreased by Analyst

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZO. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

