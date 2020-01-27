Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oil States International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $13.01 on Monday. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

