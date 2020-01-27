QASH Price Tops $0.0499 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and $110,786.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, Liquid and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, EXX, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

