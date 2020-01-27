Qbao (QBT) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $347,930.00 and $1,738.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000208 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.