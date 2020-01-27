qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. qiibee has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $2,927.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 167% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.03365421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00198654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,573,005 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

